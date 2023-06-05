After federal investigators found that 17 Sonic Drive-In locations in Kansas illegally allowed children to work longer and at times not permitted by law, as well as operating equipment prohibited under federal law, franchisees were ordered to stop violating child labor regulations.
The violations occurred at locations in Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton and Valley Center under franchisee BBR Investments LLC and its owner Richard Benard. BBR and Benard were forced to pay $139,068 in civil money penalties.