Trane Technologies has partnered with Kansas schools on a new STEM and workforce development program, the BTU Crew, with Belle Plaine among the schools rolling out the pilot later this year.
BTU Crew provides educators with the tools and expertise to turn their buildings’ advanced HVAC and controls systems into dynamic, accessible learning labs for students. It is aimed at educating and encouraging student interest in energy, the environment, sustainability, indoor air quality and data analytics. The modules and activities are primarily targeted for grades 4-8 and high school and can be modified for easy integration with teachers’ current programs.
Additionally, BTU Crew helps schools raise awareness of careers in technology fields, whether students are college bound, planning on technical school or seeking a direct path into the workforce.