Like Derby USD 260, school districts in the surrounding area have recently been forced to take action in response to patron complaints tied to Kansas Senate Bill 40 – often focusing on current mask mandates.
Under Kansas Senate Bill 40, local school boards have ultimate authority to make decisions regarding attendance, educational models, and safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19 in their districts. The bill outlines that school districts should take the “least restrictive” measures to combat the virus, and anyone in the district “aggrieved” by a school board’s decision can request a hearing with the school board within 30 days of the decision. The school board must conduct a hearing on the matter within 72 hours of receiving a complaint, and it must issue a decision within seven days of the hearing.
Mulvane held a special hearing to address complaints about mask use brought forward by multiple families in the district on April 12, with patrons also asking Richard Ranzau (who filed a similar complaint in the Valley Center school district) to speak before the USD 263 Board of Education on their behalf. Extended discussion forced additional meetings to be held on April 13 and April 19.
After hearing from all parties, the Mulvane school board voted 4-1 to deny the grievance as presented during the hearing in part due to the district’s mask policy being in place for more than the past 30 days. Additionally, district representation argued masks are the least restrictive measure in preventing further disruptions and loss of learning opportunities for students.
While the USD 263 school board denied the grievance, it did take action to amend its mask policy slightly. Since the start of the school year, masks have been mandatory at all times within USD 263. However, effective April 20, the school board made it so that masks are only recommended outside of school buildings (during P.E., recess, sporting events, etc.). COVID-19 protocols remain in effect, though, meaning there could be additional quarantines for those exposed to a positive case when masks are not being worn.
USD 263 Superintendent Jay Ensley noted there are no other special SB 40 hearings scheduled at this point. While it is his role to make sure the district is prepared for that, with the relatively few days left in the school year he is hoping all parties can work together to get through it.
“I feel that this year has been a situation where every question, every situation that has arisen has presented some divisiveness and that is not how we operate in schools in general. It’s not a divisive process.,” Ensley said. “That’s what we’re trying to approach – is there a way that we can file us all together, listen to each other’s suggestions, ideas, whatever and do it in a non-divisive way?”
Rose Hill has not had any special hearings related to SB 40, maintaining its own mandatory mask policy since the start of the school year, but superintendent Randal Chickadonz echoed Ensley’s sentiments on closing out 2020-2021.
“The safety protocols that we put in place at the beginning of this year have worked,” Chickadonz said. “Our students deserve to end this school year with the chance to attend prom and graduation, have a spring sports season, and be in school and learning from our teachers in an in-person format. Our students and staff have done an outstanding job with the safety protocols in place. With less than 20 school days left in this school year, they deserve the chance to finish this school year and all of the opportunities it still has to offer.”