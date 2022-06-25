The 14th Advance Kansas class culminated on June 10, as 44 area business and community leaders completed the program. Advance Kansas is designed to bring together leaders from all demographic groups and across all sectors of society – business, nonprofit, education, faith-based, government – to educate them in effective ways to engage pressing diversity issues in their communities.
Class members meet over the course of five months to form relationships and develop skills to become better leaders in increasingly diverse organizations and communities. With this year’s class, the total number of Advance Kansas graduates is up to 557.
Among the 2022 graduates from the area are Christie Murray (McConnell Air Force Base) and Taylor Parlier (City of Rose Hill).