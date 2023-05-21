To close out the regular season, the Wichita Sky Kings – a professional basketball team competing in The Basketball League – are planning to put on a show for their fans.
For the May 28 game, the Sky Kings will host a Fan Fest and offer free admission to the game, which will be held at Wichita State’s Charle Koch Arena at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.
Adding to the spectacle, the Sky Kings will host a number of former college standouts from Kansas – many of whom went on to play in the NBA. Scheduled to be in attendance for the Fan Fest game are former Shockers Shaq Morris and Scott City native Ron Baker. A number of Kansas Jayhawks will also be on hand, including current NBA starter Devonte Graham, NCAA and NBA champion Brandon Rush and Tyshawn Taylor.
Other special guests making an appearance include current New Orleans Pelican Jose Alvarado and actor Charles Esten (from “Nashville” and Netflix’s “Outer Banks”).
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the VIP guests for two and a half hours after the game.
"We're excited to host this event," said Sky Kings owner Ben Hamd. "It's a great way for us to connect with our fans and thank them for their continued support.”
The Sky Kings, currently third in the Central division of The Basketball League, will face off against the Little Rock Lighting during the May 28 game.
During the May 28 game, the Sky Kings are aiming to draw a league-record attendance of over 6,000. Given their playoff positioning (starting in June), Hamd noted it should be an exciting atmosphere.
“We are currently third and primed for a deep playoff push with four of our guys heading to the NBA Summer League after playing with us,” Hard said. “It’s a chance to see the NBA stars of tomorrow here in Wichita.”