Wichita SkyKings

A number of former Kansas college basketball standouts – including Ron Baker and Devonte Graham – will be among the special guests on hand as part of the Wichita Sky Kings’ upcoming Fan Fest.

 COURTESY/WICHITA SKY KINGS

To close out the regular season, the Wichita Sky Kings – a professional basketball team competing in The Basketball League – are planning to put on a show for their fans. 

For the May 28 game, the Sky Kings will host a Fan Fest and offer free admission to the game, which will be held at Wichita State’s Charle Koch Arena at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

