KMUW, Wichita’s branch of National Public Radio, is seeking applicants for its annual Korva Coleman Diversity Internship.
The summer internship program was created last year and is geared toward college students of color who are interested in pursuing journalism as a career. Participants will get hands-on experience at KMUW and mentoring from NPR newscaster Korva Coleman.
The internship runs for 10 weeks, starting June 1, 2021. The intern will work 40 hours a week, receiving a $5,000 stipend and free room and board.
The internship is open to undergraduate and graduate students.
Applications can be found at KMUW.org/employment. The deadline to submit is Jan. 29.