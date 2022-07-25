The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 Special Hunts – hunts conducted on lands not normally open to unrestricted hunting, which include select KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas (WIHA), city and county properties, and other locations. KDWP’s Special Hunts also limit the number of participants to ensure a quality experience or to achieve specific management goals, such as herd reduction. More than 370 special hunting opportunities will be allowed this fall and winter.
KDWP’s Special Hunts program only provides access to properties; licenses, permits, tags, etc., are still required unless exempt.