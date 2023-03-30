Judge Stock Photo
COURTESY

Governor Laura Kelly is currently seeking applications to fill the district magistrate judge position in the 18th Judicial District serving Sedgwick County. 

Notice of the vacancy was provided as of March 21, with former District 82 State Representative Jesse Burris officially tendering his resignation. Burris was originally elected to the position in the November 2022 general election.

