Governor Laura Kelly is currently seeking applications to fill the district magistrate judge position in the 18th Judicial District serving Sedgwick County.
Notice of the vacancy was provided as of March 21, with former District 82 State Representative Jesse Burris officially tendering his resignation. Burris was originally elected to the position in the November 2022 general election.
Potential candidates must be a resident of Sedgwick County; graduate of high school, secondary school or the equivalent; and a practicing lawyer in Kansas (or able to become certified in 18 months). Deadline is April 21 and applications can be sent to eric.rorstrom@ks.gov.
Whoever is appointed will serve until a successor is elected and qualified at the next general election to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.