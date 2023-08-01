Crime Rate

While violent crime rates for 2021 and 2022 are still higher than pre-pandemic averages, numbers of reported cases have declined in recent years

 RACHEL MIPRO/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Reports of burglary, murder and rape declined statewide in 2022, according to an annual report, though numbers have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime Index Report compiles data from law enforcement agencies to look at crime trends. The 2022 crime index report showed a 4.3% decrease in violent crime statewide from 2021, with 12,849 reported violent crimes, such as robbery, aggravated assault and rape.

