The Arc of Sedgwick County, a local nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will soon bring back its Christmas lights show.
The annual lights show is The Arc’s signature fundraising event that provides support for life-changing programs for youth and adults with disabilities in the community.
More than 1 million lights will be on display as part of The Arc’s holiday wonderland, which will open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28. One random visitor will receive a gift card.
Opening weekend, Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1, will be free for military service members and first responders.
Nearly all of the light displays and features are handmade by volunteers.
Admission is $10 from Friday through Sunday, but free will donations are accepted Monday through Thursday. Visitors can pre-purchase a ticket at a $2 discount at any Wichita-area QuikTrip or on The Arc’s website, www.arc-sedgwickcounty.org.
Its regular hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The entrance for The Arc’s Lights can be found at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and St. Paul Street in Wichita, between Meridian Avenue and West Street.
Visitors will be able to take photos with Santa Claus during the first two weekends of the lights show, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 - Dec. 8.