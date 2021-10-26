A question for a one cent sales tax will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for Andover voters.
The sales tax will sunset in no later than eight years. The proceeds of the sales tax will pay for the purchase of a second fire station, a remodel of the existing fire station, and a complete teardown and renovation of the 13th Street Sports Park.
A fire station south of US54 is important as the city continues to grow and especially as the expansion of US54 comes nearer, the city said in a release.
The park reconstruction will add an additional baseball/softball diamond and provide lighting for all five diamonds. It will also move and properly grade the playing fields – aiming to reduce the need for game cancellations.
The plan also includes a large splash pad, a destination playground, outdoor pickleball courts and a new Andover Community Center.
For more info, visit www.andoverks.com/familyfutureforwardsalestax.