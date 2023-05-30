The city of Andover recently released this year’s Concerts in the Park schedule of performances to be held at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater.
All concerts, geared toward music fans of all ages, are free to the public and will be held on Fridays through the summer from 8-10 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Musical acts slated to perform in the 2023 concert series include the Lieu Brown Band (June 16), Across The Pond (June 23), Annie Up (June 30) and Lucky People (July 7).
Food trucks will be set up for each performance and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, visit www.audacy.com/keyn/events.