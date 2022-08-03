Earhart statue

Congressional leaders, the Kansas Congressional delegation and Gov. Laura Kelly celebrate the unveiling of the Amelia Earhart statue during a ceremony July 27 in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

 KANSAS REFLECTOR SCREENSHOT FROM U.S. HOUSE LIVE VIDEO

TOPEKA – Kansas officials and congressional leaders celebrated the unveiling of a statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in the U.S. Capitol on July 27.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, from the 3rd District, said Earhart is best known as the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, but she was also a military nurse, social worker, author, “and a woman who really was breaking the glass ceiling on a field that was dominated by men at the time.”

