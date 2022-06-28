U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, M.D., recently announced that the Architect of the Capitol has approved the placement of Amelia Earhart’s statue in the U.S. Capitol. The Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony will take place on July 27.
“The statue of Amelia Earhart – the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history – will officially be placed in the United States Capitol,” Sen. Moran said. “A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own, new barriers. Next month, the statue of Amelia Earhart will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower as bronze beacons representing Kansas in our nation’s capital. I want to thank the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, the Earhart family and the City of Atchison for their persistent work to bring Amelia to the Capitol.”
“Amelia Earhart was a true Kansas pioneer who exemplifies our state motto: Ad Astra Per Aspera – To The Stars with Difficulty. It is fitting that Earhart replaces John James Ingalls statue in our Nation’s capital – who in 1861 as Secretary of the state senate added this motto to the Kansas state seal. Ingalls’ vision for Kansas comes to fruition in Amelia Earhart’s courageous spirit,” Sen. Marhsall said.
The National Statuary Hall Collection consists of 100 statues – two contributed by each state. The statues are placed throughout the U.S. Capitol. Eisenhower and Earhart were voted to be Kansas’ representation in 1999, with the Earhart statue to become the 10th woman represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection.