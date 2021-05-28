The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be hosting a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference specifically for Kansas residents on June 15. With more than 55,0000 people in Kansas living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 100,000 local caregivers, this conference looks to benefit many local families.
The conference is designed to educate people in the community, particularly caregivers, about a variety of Alzheimer’s-related topics including healthy aging, caregiving and more. Local medical, dementia-care, elder law, and caregiving experts will be brought in to provide valuable tips, strategies and information on local resources. Attendees will learn strategies and important information that they might not be able to find anywhere else.
Registration for the virtual conference can be completed online at alzfdn.org/event/educating-america-tour-kansas/.