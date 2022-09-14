Bring the suntan lotion and comfortable walking shoes, but leave the drones at the house when it comes to the Frontiers in Flight 2022 airshow at McConnell Air Force Base.
“Since the airshow takes place on a military base, there are a number of items that are prohibited,” said John Van Winkle, base spokesman. “Drones, drugs and weapons of any kind top the list of things not allowed on base any day, and are most certainly not allowed at the airshow.”
Public access areas for the airshow are also adjacent to working flightline and taxiways, which add to the list of items prohibited for purposes of security and public safety. Prohibited items are:
- Weapons of any kind. This includes pocket knives, pocket tools, Billy clubs, large/heavy chain-linked jewelry or belts, mace or pepper spray and firearms.
- Toys that resemble firearms
- Alcohol
- Illegal drugs
- Marijuana and CBD oil
- Flammable items and fireworks
- Drones or radio-controlled aircraft
- Large portable sun protection, such as tents, large umbrellas or canopies of any kind
- Walking sticks – although medical canes and walkers are allowed
- Spray paint or silly string
- Cooking equipment
- Coolers
- Large bags – rucksacks, backpacks or large purses bigger than 1 cubic foot
- Wheeled recreational devices, such as golf carts, bicycles, skateboards, Heelys, roller skates and rollerblades
- Walkie-talkies, ham radios and scanners
- Balloons
- Animals or pets, although service animals are permitted, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act
There are also restrictions on what type of containers can be brought. Containers for water must be plastic and empty to get through security checkpoints. There will be water stations available for attendees to refill water bottles.