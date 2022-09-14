Never too late: Reservist Brian Correll forges his own path to aerial exhibition

Flying inverted and doing loops in his air show, Correll has prepared his body to hold up against several G-forces in order to put on an exciting display.

 COURTESY

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE – Growing up on a small farm in southwest Kansas, a young boy developed a love for aviation but was never able to follow his interest until he was an adult. Despite the late start, he would become a civilian and Air Force pilot flying in over 100 different models of airplanes.

Many pilots, both civilian and military, tend to get into aircraft and flying when they are young, some even earning a pilot’s license before a driver’s license. For Lt. Col. Brian Correll, 18th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus instructor pilot and Textron Aviation production flight test pilot, his path was a little different.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags