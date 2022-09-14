Bring the suntan lotion and comfortable walking shoes, but leave the drones at the house when it comes to the Frontiers in Flight 2022 airshow at McConnell Air Force Base.

“Since the airshow takes place on a military base, there are a number of items that are prohibited,” said John Van Winkle, base spokesman. “Drones, drugs and weapons of any kind top the list of things not allowed on base any day, and are most certainly not allowed at the airshow.”

