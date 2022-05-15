WICHITA– Domestic travelers returned to planes en masse in 2021, but airlines struggled to deliver them – and their bags – to their destinations on time, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating released recently by Wichita State University.
Across the industry, fewer planes arrived on time, more baggage was mishandled, and more passengers with booked tickets were bumped from their flights, AQR researchers Dr. Dean Headley and Dr. Brent Bowen found. While the number of complaints filed with the Department of Transportation dropped dramatically from 2020 – when many customers wanted COVID-related refunds – total complaints remained higher than average.
This all happened as the total number of domestic passengers rose by 83 percent, from 295 million in 2020 to 540 million in 2021. But the number of travelers will likely continue to rise closer to the 790 million passengers in 2019. And that could bring problems.
“Within the industry, there is a lot of talk about the airlines being back from the pandemic, but performance was worse in three of the four major indicators,” said Headley, emeritus associate professor of marketing at the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University. “We have the history to show that as passenger volume rises, so do performance problems. It could take another two or three years for airlines to address these issues.”
Why did airline performance decline? Staffing and plane inventory are two key problems, according to Headley.
“Airlines want to hire people but they have not been able to do it quickly,” Headley said. “The pandemic forced airlines to lay off pilots as well as baggage handlers and gate agents. Many of those folks took other jobs and they aren’t coming back.”
The pilot shortage has a few causes, Headley said. Some older pilots decided to retire after they were laid off. Some left commercial aviation for growing companies providing private plane service. And many pilots who fly regional routes on smaller planes don’t have the qualifications to fly larger planes used on major domestic routes. There are no shortcuts to getting a pilot the flying hours to move up.
Many baggage handlers and other less specialized employees moved to other industries after they were laid off.
“There are other job options in the same pay range that don’t require working outside in all weather,” Headley said.
Many airlines also put planes into storage during the pandemic. It takes several months to put a plane back in service, which makes it difficult to keep up with the increasing demands for more flights, Headley said. A weather delay, especially in the northeast, or a computer glitch, have a ripple effect, causing issues for two or three days because airlines have such a small margin for error.
Now in its 32nd year, the AQR originated at WSU’s Barton School and ranks as the premier statistical study of major airline performance in the U.S. An objective comparison of airline quality, it is the nation’s longest-running study of its kind. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation are instrumental in informing the analysis.
An electronic version of the full report, with details on each airline, is available at https://www.wichita.edu/aqr.