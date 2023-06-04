Airline Feedback

While air passenger volume is returning to pre-pandemic levels, the latest Air Quality Rating showed performance decline across the industry in the four criteria measured.

 COURTESY

Flight problems and customer complaints filed against major U.S. airlines continued to be concerns for travelers in 2022, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating, released June 1 by Wichita State University.

All four performance criteria used in the Airline Quality Rating showed a decline for 2022 over 2021, AQR researchers Dr. Dean Headley and Dr. Brent Bowen found. Flight problems, refunds and baggage handling issues continued to be concerns. Overall, complaints increased by 55% in 2022. This combination of complaints amounted to nearly 73% of all complaints last year, pushing down overall quality scores for most airlines included in the report.

