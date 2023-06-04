Flight problems and customer complaints filed against major U.S. airlines continued to be concerns for travelers in 2022, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating, released June 1 by Wichita State University.
All four performance criteria used in the Airline Quality Rating showed a decline for 2022 over 2021, AQR researchers Dr. Dean Headley and Dr. Brent Bowen found. Flight problems, refunds and baggage handling issues continued to be concerns. Overall, complaints increased by 55% in 2022. This combination of complaints amounted to nearly 73% of all complaints last year, pushing down overall quality scores for most airlines included in the report.
“If you did travel by air in 2022, chances are you saw busy airports, higher prices and performance issues. A decline in on-time performance, more denied boardings and a higher rate of mishandled baggage resulted in a higher number of complaints. All are to be expected with more people flying in the system,” said Headley, Emeritus Associate Professor of Marketing at the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University. “The airlines have a big challenge in working through a quicker than expected return to pre-pandemic passenger volumes. They are trying, but it takes time to get everything back in place.”
Now in its 33rd year, the AQR originated at WSU’s Barton School and ranks as the premier statistical study of major airline performance in the U.S. An objective comparison of airline quality, it is the nation’s longest-running study of its kind.
Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation are instrumental in informing the analysis. The federal figures show that all four performance criteria tracked in the AQR — on-time arrivals, involuntary denied boardings, mishandled bags and customer complaints — all got worse in 2022 compared to 2021.
Bowen, Headley’s co-author, observes that “the traveling public is certainly flying again. Consumers have a pent-up desire for air travel and are putting plans they made during the pandemic in action. The industry is seeing a quicker than expected return to passenger volumes and problems with performance that comes with that volume.”
Below is the 2022 ranking of the nation’s 10 largest airlines, according to the Airline Quality Rating, with the 2021 ranking in parentheses:
- Delta (1)
- Alaska (3)
- Hawaiian (4)
- United (7)
- American (5)
- Southwest (2)
- Allegiant (6)
- JetBlue (8)
- Spirit (10)
- Frontier (9)