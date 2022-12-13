State Redistricting

Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, speaks to the Kansas Supreme Court justices during a hearing on the state's new congressional districts. The civil rights group argued the new districts were racially and politically gerrymandered.

 THAD ALTON/KANSAS REFLECTOR

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas wants the U.S. Supreme Court to force the redrawing on Kansas congressional districts, arguing the state’s high court didn’t account for racial bias.

An ACLU appeal to the nation’s highest court argued the new map used in the 2022 elections reflects a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that “greenlights intentional race discrimination in redistricting.”

