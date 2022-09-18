MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE – McConnell Air Force Base has added a little extra muscle to its Frontiers in Flight 2022 airshow Sept. 24 and 25, with the addition of four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.
Two A-10s will perform simulated bombing and strafing runs, utilizing pyrotechnics, for the airshow audience. Two more A-10s will be on ground display, allowing visitors to get an up-close view of the workhorse of the Air Force’s close-air-support capabilities.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.
The Thunderbolt II's primary weapon is a 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun which can fire 3,900 rounds a minute and can defeat an array of ground targets to include tanks. After that, the A-10 can carry an array of air-to-surface weapons depending on mission requirements, including laser and GPS guided munitions, AGM-65 Maverick and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles.
The A-10s will bring the number of performing acts for the airshow up to an even dozen. The airshow will now feature skydivers, a jet-powered truck, World War II re-enactors, and a range of civilian aerial performers flying everything from biplanes to jet aircraft.The headline performers will be the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s aerial demonstration team.
Gates at McConnell Air Force Base will open at 9 a.m. each day for the free airshow. For more information, visit www.frontiersinflight.com.