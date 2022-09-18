A-10 Aircraft

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody "ShIV" Wilton, the A-10 Warthog Demonstration Team commander and pilot, releases flares at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show Nov. 21, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 COURTESY/CAPT.. KIPPUN SUMNER

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE – McConnell Air Force Base has added a little extra muscle to its Frontiers in Flight 2022 airshow Sept. 24 and 25, with the addition of four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

Two A-10s will perform simulated bombing and strafing runs, utilizing pyrotechnics, for the airshow audience. Two more A-10s will be on ground display, allowing visitors to get an up-close view of the workhorse of the Air Force’s close-air-support capabilities.

