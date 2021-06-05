TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz recently announced that more than $42 million will support 30 transportation construction projects across Kansas through an expanded list of recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program for Spring 2021.
Among the approved projects receiving funding is a reconstruction of the west half mile of 95th Street South – part of a regional effort to enhance and improve traffic capacity in southern Sedgwick County.
Secretary Lorenz said demand for Cost Share transportation dollars remains strong, especially after the “long, tough year we’ve been through.” She said 117 communities requested more than $103 million in funding for this, the fourth round of the Cost Share program.
KDOT is investing $21 million in this cycle of Cost Share with recipients contributing a 50/50 match of $21 million.