In conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Wichita will hold a 9/11 memorial stair climb on Sept. 10 at The Epic Center (301 N. Main).
Honoring those who sacrificed their lives so others might live, the 9/11 memorial stair climb goes up 110 flights of stairs (or 2,220 steps) – symbolizing the route taken by 343 members of the FDNY killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The stair climb events help sustain NFFF counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who succumb to line-of-duty deaths.