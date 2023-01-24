The dates for the 89th annual National Baseball Congress World Series were announced on Jan. 10. The historic tournament will be held from Aug. 3-12 at Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University. The NBC also announced a two-year agreement with Wichita State to keep the entire 12-day tournament at Wichita State for 2023 and 2024. In 2021 and 2022, the early-round games were played in Hutchinson. Eck Stadium was the site for the final eight in 2022, and Riverfront Stadium hosted the later stages in 2021. Tickets will go on sale in June.
89th NBC World Series dates announced
- By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
