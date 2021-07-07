A construction project on two bridges on 71st Street is expected to wrap up in August or September, Sedgwick County said.
The construction project covers two bridges on 71st – one east of 99th Street and one west of it – and began on November 30. The bridges are about 700 feet apart, which is why the county decided to work on them at the same time.
The first bridge is nearly complete and just needs safety features like guardrails. The county will soon begin pouring the deck for the second bridge.