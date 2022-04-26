On April 20, it was announced that Heat Biologics will be constructing a $650 million, 500,000-square-foot commercial vaccine production plant in Manhattan, Kan. Founder Jeff Wolf sees the plant as facilitating a quick reaction to natural or man-made biological threats, with such a response critical to national security.
The Scorpion Biological Services facility – in proximity to Kansas State University, the Biosecurity Research Institute, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the U.S. Army at Fort Riley – represents a significant expansion of biopharmaceutical operations under the umbrella of Heat Biologics.
Based in San Antonio, Texas, Scorpion Biological is expected to grow employment at the Manhattan facility to 500 within seven years. The jobs will have an average wage of $75,000. The manufacturing building will be located next to a business park on U.S. Highway 24 east of Manhattan on ground expected to be annexed into the city.