Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz recently announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE. Combined, the first two rounds of approved IKE funding total $1.3 billion.
Among the recently approved (and highest priority) projects, one of the largest efforts will be in Andover. Estimated at $230 million, construction will be completed to expand US-54 (Kellogg Avenue) to a six-lane freeway from the K-96 interchange east to just past 159th Street. Construction letting for that project is scheduled for 2023.