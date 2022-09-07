Crowds are set to descend on the Winfield Fairgrounds from Sept. 14-18 for the 50th annual Walnut Valley Festival, featuring 30-plus musical acts ranging from bluegrass to folk and more.
Other highlights of the festival include a juried arts and crafts fair and a host of national and international contests, including the National Flat Pick Championships. Festival contests over the years have attracted contestants from all 50 states as well as a host of foreign countries (Australia, Sweden, Japan, etc.).