$3 million grant to modernize KBI tracking system

Kirk Thompson, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, was joined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt, left, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, right, to talk about a $3 million federal grant to improve KBI tracking of crimes and arrests in support of local law enforcement agencies.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – The director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a recent $3 million federal grant would vastly improve the state’s information technology system for tracking criminal incidents and arrests as well as enhance collaboration among local law enforcement agencies.

KBI director Kirk Thompson said funding through the U.S. Department of Justice would enable overhaul of the state agency’s antiquated Kansas Incident Based Reporting System. The money will complete work initiated with $200,000 from the Kansas Legislature and $300,000 put toward the project through internal reallocation within the KBI, he said.

