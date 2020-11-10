While not quite record turnout this year, Sedgwick County has received ballots from 66.85 percent of registered voters as of the latest unofficial results from Friday. That’s 215,521 ballots in all, which is an increase from 2016 – the last presidential election year. It is just shy of the 67.3 percent voter turnout in the 2012 presidential election, though.
Election night turned into election week with the tightly contested presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with numerous media sources (including the Associated Press) calling the election for Biden over the weekend. Current President Donald Trump has filed a number of lawsuits, though, and has requested multiple recounts – with at least one confirmed in Georgia – which means the 2020 election could drag on even longer.
There may be change at the top, but other races brought few surprises. Roger Marshall won Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat – replacing the retiring Pat Roberts – while Ron Estes was re-elected as Representative for Kansas’ 4th District. Locally, incumbents also held on to their seats in the State Legislature.
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman noted this year’s election was “weird” for many reasons, not least of which being the current pandemic. While the county may not have seen record numbers at the polls – even with the workers and equipment to handle that – 2020 did set another precedent.
“We set a record for ballots by mail and early in-person voting,” Lehman said.
In fact, Lehman noted this was the first year in her tenure with the county that she has seen election day voting not meet or exceed the early in-person voting numbers. She noted the lines were longer for early in-person voting than on election day.
Through Friday, Sedgwick County Election Office staff were still counting mail-in and provisional ballots – with those who did not sign their envelopes still having time to rectify that. Lehman noted voters will be able to do that up until vote canvassing starts, which is traditionally held the Thursday after election week.
Voters will be notified if their ballot envelope was unsigned and Lehman noted they can also check their ballot status online at sedgwickcounty.org/elections.
Given the number of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots (which could determine at least one race for Sedgwick County Commission District 2), Lehman noted if votes are still being counted the ballot canvass could be delayed if needed.
Results of the election will be official following the ballot canvas. Final unofficial results for the major races are listed below, while the full results are available at sedgwick.county.org/elections.
Final unofficial county results (as of Friday)
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump 117,653 54.81%
DEM Joseph R Biden 90,820 42.31%
LIB Jo Jorgensen 5,079 2.37%
Write-In Totals 1,105 0.51%
United States Senator
REP Roger Marshall 111,119 52.29%
DEM Barbara Bollier 91,329 42.97%
LIB Jason Buckley 9,865 4.64%
Write-In Totals 212 0.10%
United States Representative, 4th District
REP Ron Estes 125,147 59.30%
DEM Laura Lombard 85,703 40.61%
Write-In Totals 195 0.09%
State Senator 16th District
REP Ty Masterson 13,059 66.20%
DEM Timothy Don Fry II 6,634 33.63%
Write-In Totals 35 0.18%
State Senator 26th District
REP Dan Kerschen 26,679 98.43%
Write-In Totals 425 1.57%
State Senator 28th District
REP Mike Petersen 11,388 53.96%
DEM Jim Ward 9,683 45.88%
Write-In Totals 34 0.16%
State Representative 81st District
REP Blake Carpenter 5,273 64.76%
DEM Matthew Joyce 2,859 35.11%
Write-In Totals 11 0.14%
State Representative 82nd District
REP Jesse Burris 7,322 70.21%
DEM Edward Hackerott 3,090 29.63%
Write-In Totals 17 0.16%
State Board of Education Member 8th District
DEM Betty Arnold 46,684 50.89%
REP Kathy Busch 44,950 49.00%
Write-In Totals 107 0.12%
County Commissioner 2nd District
DEM Sarah Lopez 16,237 49.51%
REP Michael O'Donnell 16,112 49.13%
Write-In Totals 448 1.37%
County Clerk
REP Kelly Arnold 119,018 59.18%
DEM Kelli Reid 81,976 40.76%
Write-In Totals 130 0.06%
County Treasurer
REP Brandi Baily 118,397 59.36%
DEM Charity Kennedy 80,928 40.57%
Write-In Totals 134 0.07%