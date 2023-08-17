As part of the consent agenda at its Aug. 16 meeting, the Sedgwick County Commission officially approved and authorized a contract for a grant to benefit the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging (CPAAA).
Through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), Senior Care Act funding is granted annually through both state and federal sources. Funds received will help provide assessment, case management and in-home services to senior residents in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.