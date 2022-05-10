Two individuals suffered injuries in a house fire in Oaklawn (just north of the elementary school) reported just before 4 p.m. May 6.
Area fire crews from Derby, Sedgwick County and Wichita responded to the fire near the intersection of Juniper Street and East Willow Way, quickly getting it under control.
During the fire, two individuals were reported to be in the house but were able to escape, though not without injury. Both were taken to a local hospital; one in critical condition, one in serious condition.
Extensive damage was reported to the home and investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.