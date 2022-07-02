The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals were killed and one more was injured in a shooting reported in the 4300 block of Rock Road – between Derby and McConnell Air Force Base – early Saturday morning
At approximately 5:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched having received a call regarding a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, the found an adult male and female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Another adult male was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries. Names of those involved have not yet been released and sheriff’s office personnel remain on the scene.
Rock Road will be closed indefinitely while the circumstances of the shooting are investigated and the second is processed for evidence.