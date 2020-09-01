A local couple is giving $1 million to Wichita State University to provide students of color “opportunities they otherwise might not have,” the university said Monday.
Part of the gift – $520,000 – will go to “high-impact” scholarships for 20 Hispanic and Black students annually for the next four years. The rest will provide a host of services, including mentoring and tutoring for scholarship recipients and underwriting for their participation in WSU’s new Microenterprises Program, which seeks to keep business and entrepreneurial talent in the area.
It will also fund a visiting professor program to help WSU recruit more diverse staff and pay for a full-time diversity recruiter.