A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Mulvane on Friday.
First responders responded just before 9 a.m. Friday to a report of a gunshot wound in the 100 block of North First Street. Once at the scene, they discovered a 29-year-old man had been shot in the neck.
Paramedics stabilized the man on scene and transported him to an area hospital. Police arrested and booked a suspect into custody at the Sumner County Detention Center for aggravated battery.
No names have been released at this time.