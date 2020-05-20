Kinley Fager

Kinley plans to attend Wichita State University and pursue a degree in nursing.
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball, softball, track, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/awards: Completer of the Biomedical pathway, lettered in track, 2019 Sate qualifier for discus.
Kinley is the daughter of Melissa Fager.
