Kinley Fager

Kinley plans to attend Wichita State University and pursue a degree in nursing.

Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball, softball, track, National Honor Society

Accomplishments/awards: Completer of the Biomedical pathway, lettered in track, 2019 Sate qualifier for discus.

Kinley is the daughter of Melissa Fager.

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.