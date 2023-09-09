derby vs salina south

Derek Hubbard rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Panther football got a bit of its swagger back in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept 8. Derby (1-1, 1-0) had 349 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the win just one week after being held to just 58 yards rushing in the season-opening loss to Manhattan. 

“We can’t rush the ball 60 yards a game and expect to have success,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We have to establish a dominant run game. If not, we are going to get picked apart. Overall the kids played hard, and we were able to be successful.” 

PHOTOS: Derby dominates Salina South 63-0

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.