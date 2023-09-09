Panther football got a bit of its swagger back in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept 8. Derby (1-1, 1-0) had 349 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the win just one week after being held to just 58 yards rushing in the season-opening loss to Manhattan.
“We can’t rush the ball 60 yards a game and expect to have success,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We have to establish a dominant run game. If not, we are going to get picked apart. Overall the kids played hard, and we were able to be successful.”
Four different Panthers scored rushing touchdowns, led by a three-touchdown night by Derek Hubbard. Braxton Clark and freshman Arieus Finley each scored two. Sophomore Krystian Dorsey also scored his first varsity touchdown.
“It was good to rush like that as a team,” Hubbard said. “We were able to assert some dominance in the rushing game. We had prepared to run the ball more this week.”
The Panthers found success running the ball outside, which is highly attributed to good blocking from the lineman and receivers. Coach Clark said Daylen Bledsoe had a crucial performance because of his blocking.
“To get outside, your tackles really have to block well, Brame had to block the outside linebacker, and our wide receivers blocked well,” Clark said. “I thought Bledsoe had a great night. He didn't have any catches, but I didn't see a guy all night block as hard as he did.”
Derby totaled 413 yards in the ballgame with a pair of 100-yard rushers in Hubbard and Clark. The Panther offense had two touchdown runs over 50 yards. Clark took off for a 63-yard score, and Hubbard had a 50-yard run in the Derby offensive play of the second half.
In the air, Clark went 4-for-9 for 64 yards and a touchdown. Da’Saahn Brame had a 17-yard reception for his second touchdown of the season.
Defensively, the Panthers kept the Cougars off the board, the first regular season shutout since 2019 and the first against a league opponent since blanking Hutchinson 63-0 in 2018. The Cougars lost starting quarterback Landon Putman to a wrist injury after the second possession of the game. Layden Sajdak took over the offense and threw for 13 yards.
Salina South had a handful of plays inside Derby territory; all came in the first half. The Cougars had 57 yards of total offense, led by running back Carson Power with 41 yards rushing. The Panthers forced two turnovers and held the Cougars to 4-14 on third down and 0-6 on fourth down.
Physicality was improved in the second game of the season, which was a focus for the defensive unit last week.
“We just wanted to be more physical,” Peyton Neptune said. “We weren’t as physical in week one, so we put an emphasis on that. We worked on playing smarter and making better reads. It feels good to shut a team out.”
Derby did lose starting defensive end John Gadwood to a possible right ankle injury in the first quarter. His status is questionable for next week.
The biggest blemish for the Panthers was penalties. Derby had several penalties in key situations that nixed big offensive plays or kept Salina South drives alive. Cleaning the mental mistakes up in week three will be critical against a talented team.
“Early in the game, the penalties killed us,” Clark said. “There is a lot of that stuff we need to get better at, like limiting mental mistakes, the rest of the season.”
SALINA SOUTH 0 0 0 0 — 0
DERBY 14 21 28 0 — 63
Q1 D: Hubbard 33-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-7
D: Clark 63-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-14
Q2D: Hubbard 10-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-21
D: Clark 13-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-28
D: Brame 17-yard pass from Clark (Jesseph kick) 0-35
Q3D: Hubbard 50-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-42
D: Finley 5-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-49
D: Dorsey 5-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-56
D: Finley 36-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-63
TEAM TOTALS SSHS DHS
Total Plays 70 36
Total Yards 57 413
Passing Yards 13 64
Rushing Yards 44 349
First Downs 10 16
Third Down Eff. 4-14 (29%) 2-3 (67%)
Fourth Down Eff. 0-6 (0%) 0-1 (100%)
Turnovers 2 -
Fumbles Lost 1 -
INTs Thrown 1 -
Penalties/Yards 6/60 11/136
DERBY STATS
Passing: Clark, 4-9-64-1-0
Rushing: Hubbard, 7-136-3-0; Clark, 5-108-2-0; Finley, 6-95-2-0; Dorsey, 2-10-1-0
Receiving: Brame, 2-29-1-0; Ruedy, 1-21-0-0; Lujan, 1-14-0-0
