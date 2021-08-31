It took a few tries, but the third time proved to be the charm as the Hubbard Arts Center was finally able to hold its (pandemic-delayed) grand opening in Derby on Aug. 27.
The event proved to be worth the wait, as more than 200 showed up to the grand opening of the newest Derby Recreation Commission facility over the weekend. The first 120 attendees also received a free T-shirt.
As part of the day’s festivities, auditions for the Derby Sing Off were held in The Cove recording studio, with 18 individuals taking part – both from Derby and the surrounding area.
Demonstrations of programs at the Hubbard Arts Center were held as part of the grand opening, with raffle drawings, free food, make-it-take-it crafts and opportunities to practice with the pottery wheel also part of a full slate of activities.
“Makayla Brownlee, winner of the 2019 Derby Sing Off and top 40 of the 2019/2020 ‘American Idol,’ performed at the event; one of the Hubbard Art Center’s art instructors, Celine, performed two speed paintings; kids were able to take part in our esports demonstration; and we had cooking and art demos,” said DRC Director of Programs Vanessa Buehne. “We had a little bit of everything for people to enjoy.”
Having officially been open for a little over a year, the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn) is currently gearing up for another round of fall programming featuring a variety of classes in cooking, art, dance, etc.
Getting to finally hold its grand opening, though, staff were pleased to have the chance to welcome people to the facility in larger numbers.
“We were so happy with the outcome of the event,” Buehne said. “This was the third time this event was planned – due to COVID – and it really meant a lot to us to be able to celebrate the success of the community partnerships and the opening of this facility.”
