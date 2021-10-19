A Vietnam War memorial is coming to Valley Center, as The Moving Wall will be set up at Lions Park (316 S. Abilene Ave.) from Oct. 21-25. The display will be open to the public 24/7 during those days and admission is free.
The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has toured the U.S. for more than 30 years. The wall contains the names of over 58,000 people who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
For more information, visit valleymovingwall.com.
