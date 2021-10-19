The Derby varsity girls squad highlighted the AVCTL-I meet with a first-place finish on Oct. 16.
Sophomore Katie Hazen and senior Vivian Kalb led the charge with top-four finishes. Hazen led the Panthers with a second-place finish with a time of 19:57.7. Kalb took fourth with a 20:29.0 time, just .2 seconds ahead of the fifth-place finish.
Four of the seven runners on the girl’s squad finished in crucial spots inside the top 15 overall finishers.
“The girls team really rallied around each other,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “All seven of those ladies stepped up and did what they needed to do to beat a tough Maize South team.”
Derby finished with a score of 47, just two points ahead of a Maize South team that featured the top finisher of the meet. The Panthers and Mavericks were the only teams to finish under 70 points.
Senior Ethan Hock led the boy’s cross country squad with a fourth overall finish with a 17:18.6 time. His brother, senior Austin Hock, was not far behind with a ninth-place finish with a 17:38.8 time. The Panthers took places 27-30 to give the boys squad a fourth-place team finish with 94 points and some momentum heading into the regional.
“I thought the meet went really well for all of our teams,” Adams said. “… Our varsity runners set themselves up to have a real shot at qualifying for state at our regional meet next weekend.”
Cross country will compete at regionals on Oct. 23 for an opportunity to advance to the state championship meet.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Britton Kelly (Maize South) 19:40.8
2. Katie Hazen (Derby) 19:57.7
3. Zoie Ecord (Maize) 20:16.0
4. Vivian Kalb (Derby) 20:29.0
5. Chloe Inskeep (Hutchinson) 20:29.2
8. Piper Hula (Derby) 21:13.9
14. Lexi Silva (Derby) 21:53.5
19. Bridget McAdam (Derby) 22:15.7
23. Ellie Beran (Derby) 22:45.5
37. Ellie McCracken (Derby) 25:11.0
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 47
2. Maize South 49
3. Maize 75
4. Hutchinson 95
5. Salina South 113
6. Newton 146
7. Campus 159
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Vaughn Decker (Maize South) 17:02.1
2. Austin Schaeffer (Maize South) 17:08.2
3. Aiden Werner (Maize) 17:12.1
4. Ethan Hock (Derby) 17:18.6
5. Alex Ayin (Maize) 17:30.4
9. Austin Hock (Derby) 17:38.8
27. Jarron King (Derby) 18:49.1
28. Isaac Brown (Derby) 18:50.6
29. Landen Tucker (Derby) 18:52.7
30. Alex Hedden (Derby) 18:58.5
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Maize 36
2. Maize South 49
3. Campus 74
4. Derby 94
5. Newton 104
6. Salina South 153
