Thanks to a previous partnership, local dancers will get a prime opportunity to learn from a professional choreographer at the Hubbard Arts Center in Derby, with Andie Stitt set to lead a slate of “House of Hip Hop” classes on July 25.
Stitt, who graduated from and taught at Wichita State University for a period of time, previously worked with Derby Recreation Commission Art Director Aimee Geist through Arts Partners — a Wichita non-profit that brings professional artists into schools to teach various lessons.
Currently, Stitt teaches hip hop, rhythm tap, jazz and modern dance at the University of Kansas. She also works with the University Dance Company and Rock Chalk Dance Team, while also serving as a guest choreographer for the Kansas City Chiefs dance team.
Having worked with Stitt previously, Geist noted she is a phenomenal teacher for all ages. Bringing her in is a move that Geist views as an opportunity to draw people in to see what the Hubbard Arts Center is all about (and hopefully explore other classes) while also providing something unique.
“One of the things that I’d like to do is bring in some guest instructors from time to time who maybe bring a different energy, a different vibe, a different style,” Geist said. “Creatives love to experience something fresh and new, and we are positioned in a great place. We are near all of these big cities that have all this great opportunity where we can bring in people to just try out something a little different.”
“We’ll get kind of a fusion of a lot of different hip-hop styles — instead of just taking like B-boy or breakdancing,” Stitt said. "You aren’t just going to only do that. You would do some stuff that maybe people would do as a background dancer or as a music video artist, just a lot of different fusions of styles just because I’ve been very lucky to take a lot of different classes.”
Plans are for the sessions (three classes for kids 4-13, teens 14-20 and adults 21 and over) to be hosted at Studio H in the Hubbard Arts Center, with a max capacity of 14 people. Depending on sign up, though, Geist noted the classes could be moved to The Gallery to facilitate more people. She also noted COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed during all sessions.
During the pandemic, Geist noted Stitt has been doing some on-line lessons. Teaching in person (which Stitt does regularly) will be a little different, as Stitt said the class will progressively build — opening with some warm-ups for all levels before getting into some more advanced combo steps. Overall, though, Stitt aims to make it an accessible, fruitful experience for all.
“For the most part, I want them to come out feeling like they learned something as a dancer, but I really try to work on making people feel confident and comfortable, especially in an art form that’s not as prominent for some people,” Stitt said. “I really try to present 150 percent of myself every time I teach. When I step in the room, I turn into a different person. It’s my passion and now my career, as well, to train people to do what I’m passionate about, so I put my life into it. They’ll get a lot out of it and they will feel like coming to it was a good choice when it’s over.”
Excited to work in a different venue with new dancers, Stitt said she is looking forward to her guest class at the Hubbard Arts Center. Sessions will start at 2:45 p.m. July 25 and costs are $15 for youth classes and $25 for the adult class. Individuals can sign up at derbyrec.com or by calling 316-788-3781.
Given Stitt’s history in the area (as well as doing some guest sessions with the Derby High School dance team), Geist said she is hearing some positives things about the class already. While Stitt herself is quite a draw, Geist said the hope is her class can be the gateway to more such opportunities to come through the Hubbard Arts Center.
“You’re going to walk out of there pumped up. You’re going to have great energy even after you’ve been dancing for 45 minutes or an hour. She’s going to make you feel good. She’s just got that great, positive energy about her and she wants everybody to have as good of a time as she is having,” Geist said. “If you want to go get your creative juices going for a one-time event, I’m hoping that these types of things will take off and that it’ll be something that the Derby community wants.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.