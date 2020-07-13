The Derby Board of Education has selected Robin Folkerts as its new board member. Folkert’s appointment fills the vacancy left by former board member Matt Hoag, who resigned last month.
Folkerts, who recently retired after over two decades working in the district, was one of seven candidates who gave short speeches at Monday’s board meeting.
“I believe there are several priorities for the board over the next three to five years,” Folkerts said. “First would be to successfully bring the bond issue to completion … The board will need to ensure that continued updates and transitions are carried out smoothly and seamlessly.”
Secondly, Folkerts talked about the ongoing pandemic.
“While it will not last forever, we will live with the aftermath for quite some time,” Folkerts said.
Folkerts then talked about the district’s “new alternative learning program.”
“How are we going to maximize our career and technical education offerings, online courses, community service opportunities and internships for students who require that alternative learning setting?” Folkerts asked. “I see it as a priority to see this through.”
Lastly, Folkerts talked about the district’s strategic plan.
“Finally, as we enter year four of the strategic plan, it will soon be a priority of the board to reflect on the results of that current plan and design a new one to continue that important work. This will constantly be the most important task for the board, as it will guide the district’s direction for the future of our students.”
The other candidates were Don Adkisson, Tara Canfield, Rick Coleman, Adam Johnson, Tami Portela, and Christian Witten.
The board heard from each of the candidates for three minutes. After going through the night’s other business, the board made the decision to appoint Folkerts with little discussion.
The vote was 5-1 in favor of appointing Folkerts. Due to the meeting being held over Zoom, it was not immediately clear who voted against the appointment.
This story will be updated as new details becomes available.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.