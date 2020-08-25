The Derby Board of Education had another marathon meeting Monday night focused on approving gating criteria for district schools. The board ultimately approved the gating criteria model 4-3 after lengthy discussion. Justin Kippenberger, Andy Watkins, and Mark Tillison were the three no votes.
There are four different gating levels: green, yellow, orange, and red. The four considerations for each level are COVID-19 community trends, community criteria – which is an assessment of new cases – building absenteeism, and available hospital capacity.
Based upon where case numbers and other local coronavirus statistics are trending currently, the gating criteria would right now fall into the yellow column, Bohaty said, but that doesn’t mean it’s the level the school year will start in.
“Where we’re at can change and fluctuate,” Bohaty said.
Gating criteria decisions will be made by a committee consisting of district leaders and staff and local medical experts. Three members of the board of education will also serve on the committee. The board selected Robin Folkerts, Tina Prunier and Andy Watkins as its three delegate members.
Various safety precautions — including guidelines for activities, district and school offices, staff access to work areas, work-related travel, playgrounds, spectators, and facility requests — will be adjusted based upon which gating level the committee decides the district is in every two weeks. That includes whether schools need to shift to hybrid or remote-only learning.
Decisions on what gating criteria level to continue in will be announced by the committee every two weeks, with the first announcement being made August 26 and the last announcement being made November 25.
Whether or not to have a committee make the gating criteria decisions was a contentious topic for the board. Members were split on whether that decision should be made by a committee or by the board itself. The decision to have a committee make the decisions was approved 5-2, with Kippenberger and Watkins voting against it. That decision was made with the understanding that if the board thinks the committee is not making the correct decisions, the board could assume control.
Kippenberger said he was concerned about not having the board directly involved in the decision making process. He wanted the board more directly involved.
“My concern is that if we delegate that approval authority away from the board to the committee, we’re pulling ourselves out of the equation,” Kippenberger said. “That’s where I'm uncomfortable. I would be more comfortable with the committee working up their plan and we would take action on that [at our next meeting].”
Questions and discussion about the gating criteria model took up the bulk of Monday’s meeting, which was nearing four hours when this story went to print. A main concern for Kippenberger and Watkins was “forcing students to go remote.” Based upon the orange gating level, grades 6-12 would go into a hybrid model, with the possibility of that becoming entirely remote.
“When we go remote needs to be decided by the board, not just the committee,” Mark Tillison said. “I won’t support this if the board can’t be part of the decision when we go remote.”
A motion to follow the guidelines on the chart exactly as they were was eventually made, seconded, and approved. Board members Matthew Joyce, Tina Prunier, Pamela Doyle, and Robin Folkerts voted in favor of the motion. Kippenberger, Watkins, and Tillison voted against it.
The committee will meet and make its gating criteria decisions behind closed doors, Bohaty said. The board did not raise any concerns about the meetings being closed to the public.
Additional details about Monday's meeting will be added to this story soon.
