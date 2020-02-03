Amanda Michele (Carns) Wohlgemuth and Andrew P. Magyar have announced their engagement. The couple plans to exchange vows on May 2, 2020, at Unity Church of Wichita.
Parents of the bride are Katrina and Steve Carns, of Derby, and she will be given in marriage by Aiden Grace. She graduated from Derby High School in 1996 and is a student of culinary arts.
The groom works in commercial flooring.
The maid of honor will be Brandy Coleman. Bridesmaid will be Treasure Coleman.
The best man will be Bill Clabaugh. Groomsman will be Frank Vigil.
The flower girls will be Magnolia Micah Paige Laforge and Azala Michele Laforge. The Ring bearer will be Shadow Dunphey.
The destination of the honeymoon will be at Sallie House in Atchison, Kan.
