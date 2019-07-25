Regan Carlstrom and Jacob Wayman of Wichita, Kan., would like to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on August 10 in Wichita.
Parents of the couple are Tom and Teri Carlstrom of St. Edward, Neb., and Troy and Sherry Wayman of Derby, Kan.
Regan works as a school nurse with the Wichita Public Schools and coach with Orange Theory Fitness, and Jacob works with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas.
The couple plan to reside in Wichita.
Grandparents of the couple are Arlene Gierau and the late Paul Gierau of Springview, Neb.; the late Frances and Carl Carlstrom of Polk, Neb.; Don Myers and the late Mary Myers of Derby; and Judy Wayman and the late Wayne Wayman of Mulvane.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.