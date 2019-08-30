Trey and Erin (Edwards) Miser of Wichita, Kan. Are proud to announce the birth of their son, Everett James Miser. Everett was born June 3 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn. He weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
Everett is the grandson of Janis and Eldon Edwards of Derby, and Carole and Tim Miser of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. He is the great-grandson of Corinne Adams of Wichita.
He was welcomed home by his sister, 3-year-old Georgia.
