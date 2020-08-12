Derby residents Charles and Carolyn (Riley) Loop celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 9, 2020, with a Zoom Party. They were married on August 11, 1955.
Charles is a retired industrial engineer and Carolyn is a retired radiologic technologist.
They have six children: Tina of Everett, Wash.; Lori of Everett, Wash.; Kevin of Wichita, Kan.; Mignon of Tulsa, Okla.; James (deceased); and Joy of Wichita, Kan. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
