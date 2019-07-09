The Derby Recreation Commission will host a birthday splash in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary.
At its July 1 meeting, the Mulvane City Council approved an agreement with a landscape architect to craft a design plan for a new park downtown.
TOPEKA (AP) — Kris Kobach, nationally known as an advocate of tough immigration policies and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, laun…
Derby Public Schools will be hiring for all open positions, both certified and classified, at an upcoming job fair.
The Friends of the Derby Public Library will host its annual book sale toward the end of July.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The way Westar Energy runs its coal plants in Kansas unnecessarily costs consumers millions of dollars a year through …
Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,000 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2019.
At a special meeting June 25, the Sedgwick County Commission voted down Commissioner Jim Howell’s proposal to provide the City of Derby $15,00…
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) – The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membe…
Four positions on the Derby Board of Education are open for four-year terms. One position is open for an unexpired, two-year term created by f…
A grant to put AmeriCorps members in Derby Public Schools will help the district reach more children struggling to keep up.
The 75th annual Sedgwick County Fair is set to take place July 10-13 at the Sedgwick County Fairgrounds in Cheney. Festival-goers will see new…
